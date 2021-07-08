Adult Swim Steps Off the Green and Onto Your Screen for All-New Comic-Con@Home Experience

Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year's lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites RICK AND MORTY and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.



Beginning Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, join Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) in a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of Tuca & Bertie. The cast share what moments made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process and the sci-fi behind birds. Fans can watch new episodes of Tuca & Bertie Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.



Next, head into a mildly apocalyptic near-future Florida with the cast and creators of Teenage Euthanasia, a brand-new animated series, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Alyson Levy (co-creator), Alissa Nutting (co-creator), Scott Adsit (co-director and co-executive producer), Maria Bamford (voice of Trophy Fantasy), Jo Firestone (voice of Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy), Bebe Neuwirth (voice of Baba), and Tim Heidecker (moderator) discuss the new coming-of-all-ages comedy series focused on death, family, and accidental resurrection.



Then grab a portal gun and get intergalactic because starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, viewers can relive the best-of-the RICK AND MORTY season five so far with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests. Get answers to all your burning RICK AND MORTY questions, like who is Mr. Nimbus, does Beth floss and what are decoys? All-new episodes of RICK AND MORTY air Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT only on Adult Swim.



Fans have waited long enough and the time has come.....tune in for an exclusive look into the highly anticipated anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, from the Blade Runner franchise. Starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET hear directly from the creative team and voice talent Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim/moderator) as they discuss the series coming to Adult Swim later this year.