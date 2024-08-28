Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, & More Join Apple TV+ Thriller DOWN CEMETERY ROAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has REVEALED that BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart are set to join the cast of “Down Cemetery Road.”

In addition to their onscreen performances, several of the new cast members are also stage actors. Earlier this year, Akhtar was seen on the London stage in the Donmar Warehouse production of Chekov's The Cherry Orchard. Most recently, Stewart-Jarrett appeared in the National Theatre and Broadway transfer production of Angels in America as Belize. Godley has appeared in a plethora of Broadway shows, including in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes and, more recently, The Lehman Trilogy.

“Down Cemetery Road” stars and is executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” “Sense and Sensibility") who plays struggling Oxford private eye Zoë Boehm, alongside Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson (“Luther,” “The Affair,” “His Dark Materials") as Sarah Tucker, who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing. Morwenna Banks (“Funny Woman,” “Miss You Already,” “Slow Horses") serves as lead writer and executive producer.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Morwenna Banks, Emma Thompson and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Audrey,” “Bay of Fires,” “Run") serves as lead director for the series.

“Down Cemetery Road” joins the recently renewed, multi-Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, on which Banks also wrote, based on Mick Herron’s celebrated “Slough House” book series.

Photo Credits: Sarah Cresswell/The Other Richard/Nathan Johnson

