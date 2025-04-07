Action Comedy NOVOCAINE Sets Digital Debut Date

The movie will be available to buy or rent on Digital April 8, 2025, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD June 24.
Novocaine, the new action comedy starring Jack Quaid, has set its home debut dates at Paramount. The movie will be available to buy or rent on Digital April 8, 2025, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD June 24.
Fans who purchase the movie will have access to over 35 minutes of action-packed bonus content. Find out how this genre-busting concept went from page to screen, go behind the scenes of the eye-popping stunts, and see how special effects makeup dialed up the carnage.
Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) was born with a rare genetic disorder, where he can't feel any pain. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is taken hostage in a bank heist, he turns his inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected strength in the fight to get her back.
Videos