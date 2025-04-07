Action Comedy NOVOCAINE Sets Digital Debut Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Novocaine, the new action comedy starring Jack Quaid, has set its home debut dates at Paramount. The movie will be available to buy or rent on Digital April 8, 2025, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD June 24.

Fans who purchase the movie will have access to over 35 minutes of action-packed bonus content. Find out how this genre-busting concept went from page to screen, go behind the scenes of the eye-popping stunts, and see how special effects makeup dialed up the carnage.

Bonus Content:

Prepare For Pain: Pre-Production—Filmmakers take us from concept to casting and the process of creating the world of NOVOCAINE.

A World of Hurt: Production—Co-directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk discuss the film's unique stunts, production design, cinematography, and special effects.

Maximum Physical Damage: Makeup Effects—Blood, bones, and bodies…find out the secrets behind the guts and gore that made the action really pack a punch.

Synopsis

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) was born with a rare genetic disorder, where he can't feel any pain. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is taken hostage in a bank heist, he turns his inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected strength in the fight to get her back.

