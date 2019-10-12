Academy Award Nominated Actor Robert Forster Dies at 78

According to Deadline, Robert Forster has died at 78 after a battle with brain cancer.

Forster is an Academy Award nominee, best known for his work as Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown. Forster appeared in over 100 films. Most recently, he was seen in El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie on Netflix.

Forster got his start on Broadway, in Mrs. Dally Has a Lover, where he caught the eye of director John Huston. Huston cast Forster in his first film, Reflections in a Golden Eye, with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

Among his favorite credits are the series Banyon and films Alligator and American Perfekt. Other notable projects include The Descendants, Firewall, Me, Myself and Irene, the return of Twin Peaks, and last year's What They Had.

In 2019, Forster appeared in Tarantino's Jackie Brown, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, Werewolf, and El Camino.

Read more on Deadline.





