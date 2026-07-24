LANTERNS Official Trailer Released by HBO Max Ahead of DC Studios Series Debut

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HBO Max has released the official trailer for LANTERNS, the DC Studios drama series set to debut August 16. The show stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two intergalactic law enforcers drawn into a murder mystery on Earth, alongside Kelly Macdonald and Laura Linney.

The trailer was unveiled during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) featuring stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. The eight-episode season debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

CAST

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

CREDITS

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The LANTERNS pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, King, James Gunn, Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from 'Green Lantern.'

BroadwayWorld previously covered an earlier teaser for the series that offered a first look at Laura Linney's role, available at broadwayworld.com.

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