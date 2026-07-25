LANTERNS and STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE to Host Immersive Fan Experiences in San Diego

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HBO Max is set to bring two of its upcoming series to San Diego with immersive fan experiences tied to LANTERNS and STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, giving attendees a hands-on look at both projects ahead of their releases.

HBO Max has officially kicked off its presence in San Diego with the debut of two experiential activations for LANTERNS and STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE. Taking over locations throughout the Gaslamp District, the activations invite fans to step directly into the worlds of the series through interactive moments and series-themed storytelling, journey-driven challenges, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and takeaways, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Beginning Thursday, July 23 and running through Saturday, July 25, 'Lanterns Training Headquarters' recruits attendees into the Green Lantern Corps for an interactive journey inspired by LANTERNS. Set within the world of Rushville, Nebraska, the experience challenges visitors to prove their fearlessness through hands-on training exercises, uncover mysteries tied to the upcoming series, and compete for the opportunity to earn a custom Lantern ring. The activation transformed participants into aspiring Lanterns, placing them at the center of a story-driven adventure pulled directly from the universe of the show. Cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt, and Poorna Jagannathan, alongside creators and writers Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, stopped by to take on the challenge themselves and find out if they are worthy of wearing the ring.

Photo Credit: David Jon

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Acronym

Running through Sunday, July 26, 'The Comic Center of Pasadena' brings STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE to life through a multiverse-spanning adventure that transports fans inside Stuart Bloom's iconic comic book store. Visitors journey through a series of alternate realities, discover their hero archetypes, explore immersive environments inspired by the series, and receive personalized collectible keepsakes along the way. The experience also features exclusive merchandise and shareable photo moments designed to celebrate the upcoming comedy event series. On Thursday, creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, plus stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn, stepped into the Stuart multiverse and experienced the adventure firsthand.

Photo Credit: David Jon

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Acronym

Beyond the activations, HBO Max also hosted panels for both series. On Thursday, STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE treated attendees to an advance screening and conversation featuring creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady alongside series stars. LANTERNS followed on Friday with a Hall H panel featuring cast and creative talent, an exclusive first look at the series, and never-before-seen footage.

HBO Max's Comic-Con celebration continues with co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal set to introduce a special advance screening of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3, Episode 6, offering an exclusive early look at the next episode of the hit HBO Original series.

LANTERNS, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, premieres August 16 on HBO and HBO Max.

Max Original Comedy Series STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, from Warner Bros. Television, premiered July 23 on HBO and HBO Max with new episodes debuting weekly Thursday's at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The first 5 episodes of Season 3 of HBO Original Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON are now streaming on HBO and HBO Max with new episodes debuting weekly Sunday's at 9:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LANTERNS

Based on 'Green Lantern,' LANTERNS follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The LANTERNS pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from 'Green Lantern.'

ABOUT STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well. The series stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Kripke). The series, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

ABOUT HOUSE OF THE DRAGON S3

Based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood,' the series, set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett.



Photo Credit: David Jon

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