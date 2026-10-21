AVEDON Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release
The documentary from Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries examines the life and legacy of the legendary American photographer.
A new trailer has been released for AVEDON, Ron Howard's documentary exploring the life, career, and cultural impact of legendary American photographer Richard Avedon. The film premiered at Cannes 2026 to rave reviews, and will be released on Netflix on November 11, 2026.
AVEDON is a production of Imagine Documentaries and Fifth Season, in association with the Richard Avedon Foundation. The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Dallas Brennan Rexer, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, and Justin Wilkes, with Meredith Kaulfers, Mary Lisio, Chris Rice, and Graham Taylor serving as executive producers.
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