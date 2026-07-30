AVEDON Documentary from Ron Howard Acquired by Netflix

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Netflix has acquired global rights to AVEDON, a documentary feature exploring the life and work of photographer Richard Avedon, directed by Ron Howard. The film made its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and is set to release globally on Netflix. AVEDON is a production of Imagine Documentaries and FIFTH SEASON, in association with The Richard Avedon Foundation.

The film about the life and work of legendary photographer Richard Avedon made its World Premiere to a strong reception at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will release globally on Netflix in 2026. The film is a production of Imagine Documentaries and FIFTH SEASON.

Synopsis

From world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon's influence helped create the blueprint for our image-driven world. His photographs didn't just reflect culture, they shaped it.

AVEDON traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

Director

Ron Howard

Producers

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, DALLAS Brennan Rexer, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, Justin Wilkes

Executive Producers

Meredith Kaulfers, Mary Lisio, Chris Rice, Graham Taylor

Production Companies

Imagine Documentaries and FIFTH SEASON production, in association with The Richard Avedon Foundation. Netflix recently partnered with Imagine Documentaries on the documentary feature MARTY, LIFE IS SHORT, which recently received three Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Documentary Special.

Ron Howard said: 'I've always been drawn to stories that help us better understand remarkable people. Richard Avedon was an artist whose work continues to resonate not only because of the extraordinary images he created, but because of the humanity and curiosity behind them. At Imagine Documentaries, that's exactly the kind of story we strive to tell, and this film gave us an extraordinary opportunity to explore Avedon's legacy through an unparalleled archive and the voices of those who knew him best. We're thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Netflix to share his story with audiences everywhere.'

AVEDON is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, DALLAS Brennan Rexer, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, and Justin Wilkes, with Meredith Kaulfers, Mary Lisio, Chris Rice, and Graham Taylor serving as executive producers. The film marks a continuation of the partnership between Netflix and Imagine Documentaries, which previously collaborated on the documentary MARTY, LIFE IS SHORT.



Photo Credit: Jeff Lipsky

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