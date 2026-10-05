 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

AVEDON to Screen at Avon Cinema with Post-Film Conversation

The film explores AVEDON's iconic photographs and their cultural impact through archival footage and interviews.

By:
AVEDON to Screen at Avon Cinema with Post-Film Conversation

AVEDON, the documentary from director Ron Howard, will screen at Avon Cinema in Providence on Thursday, October 8th, followed by a post-film conversation with director of photography Robert Chappell, moderated by Thaddeus Russell, Senior Critic in the Photography Department at Rhode Island School of Design.

The screening takes place at Avon Cinema, 260 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906. The venue opens at 6:00 PM, with the film starting at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and available at newportfilm.com.

According to the film's description, from world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon's photographs didn't just reflect culture, they shaped it. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the new film by Ron Howard explores why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

AVEDON previously made its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix for global release. The film is a production of Imagine Documentaries and FIFTH SEASON, in association with The Richard Avedon Foundation.

Event Details

Thursday, October 8th

Avon Cinema, 260 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906

6:00 PM - Venue Opens

7:00 PM - Film Start

Tickets: $20

Post-Film Conversation with Robert Chappell (Director of Photography), moderated by Thaddeus Russell (Senior Critic - Photography Department, Rhode Island School of Design)

Tickets available at newportfilm.com

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
AVEDON Documentary from Ron Howard Acquired by Netflix
7/30/2026
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
9/26/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets