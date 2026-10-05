AVEDON to Screen at Avon Cinema with Post-Film Conversation

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

AVEDON, the documentary from director Ron Howard, will screen at Avon Cinema in Providence on Thursday, October 8th, followed by a post-film conversation with director of photography Robert Chappell, moderated by Thaddeus Russell, Senior Critic in the Photography Department at Rhode Island School of Design.

The screening takes place at Avon Cinema, 260 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906. The venue opens at 6:00 PM, with the film starting at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and available at newportfilm.com.

According to the film's description, from world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon's photographs didn't just reflect culture, they shaped it. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the new film by Ron Howard explores why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

AVEDON previously made its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix for global release. The film is a production of Imagine Documentaries and FIFTH SEASON, in association with The Richard Avedon Foundation.

Event Details

Thursday, October 8th

Avon Cinema, 260 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906

6:00 PM - Venue Opens

7:00 PM - Film Start

Tickets: $20

Post-Film Conversation with Robert Chappell (Director of Photography), moderated by Thaddeus Russell (Senior Critic - Photography Department, Rhode Island School of Design)

Tickets available at newportfilm.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 16 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me