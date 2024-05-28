ARTHUR THE KING Now Available on Digital, DVD, & Blu-ray

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the “heart-swelling true story” (Courtney Howard, Variety) of friendship and loyalty, ARTHUR THE KING arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on April 23, and on Electronic Sell-Through, Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital), and DVD May 28 from Lionsgate.

Embark on the physical and emotional journey based on the true story of adventure racer Mikael Lindnord and Arthur, the dog that changed Lindnord’s life. ARTHUR THE KING stars Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (2006, Best Supporting Actor, The Departed), Simu Liu (Barbie), Juliet Rylance (A Dog’s Purpose), Ali Suliman (Lone Survivor), Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”), and Paul Guilfoyle ("CSI: Vegas”).



In ARTHUR THE KING, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur over the course of a grueling 10-day, 435-mile racecourse. An “inspiring story for the whole family” (Rachel Wagner, Rachel’s Reviews), and based on true events, ARTHUR THE KING follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. Pushing the team to the outer limits of endurance and sacrifice, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty, and friendship truly mean.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Fandango at Home Exclusive Featurette – “Adventure Racing: On Set”

Blu-ray™ + DVD Special Features: Audio Commentary with Director Simon Cellan Jones and Author Mikael Lindnord Audio Commentary with Producers Tucker Tooley and Tessa Tooley Audio Commentary with Producer Mark Canton and Executive Producer Dorothy Canton “Finding Arthur” featurette “A Love Letter to Arthur” featurette “A Dog’s Journey: Making Arthur the King” featurette Mark Wahlberg and Best Friends Animal Society Theatrical Trailer



