ARMY OF THE DEAD Re-Casts Chris d'Elia's Role Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

He will be replaced by Tig Notaro.

Comedian and actor Chris d'Elia is getting his role re-cast in the upcoming film Army of the Dead due to sexual misconduct allegations, Gizmodo reports. He will be replaced by Tig Notaro.

This comes after allegations were made against d'Elia earlier this summer, regarding sexual harassment of underage girls. Since then, the actor's prank show has also been cancelled.

Read more on Gizmodo.

Army of the Dead is an upcoming American zombie film directed by Zack Snyder, who produced the film with Wesley Coller and Deborah Snyder, based on a screenplay Snyder wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The film marks Snyder's return to filmmaking following an absence of three years after 2017's Justice League, and is his first non-superhero film since 2011.

The film includes a large ensemble cast, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film focuses on a group of military mercenaries which plot a heist on a Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. It has been called a "spiritual successor" to Snyder's Dawn of the Dead (2004).

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You