AMC and SundanceTV to Simulcast THE PREPPY MURDER: DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK

AMC and SundanceTV announced today from the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour a simulcast of the upcoming true crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park. The five-part series, which reexamines one of the MOST INFAMOUS crimes in recent American history - the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers- will air over three consecutive nights, Wednesday, November 13th- Friday, November 15th at 9:00pm ET.

"In the mid to late 1980s, two epic crimes rocked New York and the broader country -- THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE case and the murder of Jennifer Levin. These events have a few things in common: they both took place in Central Park and the prosecutor who tried both cases was Linda Fairstein. What's more, together they shine a startling light on how race, gender and socioeconomics profoundly influenced the course of justice," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group. "Preppy Murder, made with the participation of Fairstein, the Levin family and friends of Jennifer Levin and Robert Chambers, examines the circumstances that made Jennifer's case play out the way it did - as a victim-blaming led narrative that fueled a tabloid media war. This story of sexism, elitism and an imperfect justice system both illuminates the past and has relevance to a vital conversation today."

Produced by Emmy® Award-winner Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Give, The Panama Papers) and directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg (directors of Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America's untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York's privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.





