AMC Announces Special BETTER CALL SAUL & BREAKING BAD-Related Programming for July

AMC announced today special BETTER CALL SAUL and Breaking Bad-related programming in July, including a day-long marathon of Better Call Saul's fifth season, including bonus content with series stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn; a new digital short-form series with Giancarlo Esposito; and back-to-back airings of the films Wakefield and Godzilla, starring Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, with special interstitial content from Cranston. BETTER CALL SAUL and BREAKING BAD are produced by Sony Pictures Television. Details for these programming specials are below.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Marathon

All 10 episodes of Better Call Saul's critically acclaimed fifth season, which was heralded as "easily the most compelling season yet" (The New York Times) and "what good television drama looks like" (Vogue), will air Thursday, July 9 beginning at 9:00AM ET/8c and concluding at 9:30PM ET/8:30c. This exclusive chance to re-watch all ten episodes will culminate with special "hosted" breaks, featuring series stars Odenkirk ("Saul Goodman"/ "Jimmy McGill") and Seehorn ("Kim Wexler"), during the final two episodes. Odenkirk and Seehorn will discuss these pivotal episodes, the evolution of their characters' relationship and the season at large as well as answer fan questions from Better Call Saul's social platforms.

In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. BETTER CALL SAUL garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for "TV Programs of the Year," among many other Guild nominations.

AMC.com's The Broken and the Bad

AMC will release a new digital short-form series The Broken and the Bad on AMC.com on Thursday, July 9. Hosted by BREAKING BAD and BETTER CALL SAUL star Giancarlo Esposito ("Gus Fring"), the series is inspired by the most memorable characters, situations and themes of the BETTER CALL SAUL and BREAKING BAD universe and focuses on the real-world stories that mirror the fictional worlds of both shows.

With the help of Esposito, the docuseries explores the psychology of con artists and hit men, the economics of drug operations, and even finds THE ONE town in America where you can live in peace with electromagnetic sensitivity, among other topics and stories.

Godzilla and Wakefield Movie Stunt

AMC will air the films Godzilla and Wakefield starring Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, back-to-back on Monday, July 6, beginning at 5:15p.m. ET/ 4:15c with Godzilla. The movie stunt will also feature special interstitial content with Cranston throughout.

In Godzilla, the world is beset by the appearance of monstrous creatures, but one of them may be the only one who can save humanity. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film stars Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen.

Wakefield will immediately follow at 8:00 p.m. ET/7c. Cranston stars as Howard Wakefield, a lawyer on the edge of madness who has decided to disassociate himself from his own life. Directed by Robin Swicord, the film also stars Jennifer Garner and Victoria Bruno.

