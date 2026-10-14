ALL OF A SUDDEN to Open at Film Forum
Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto star in Hamaguchi's Cannes-winning drama about two women forging an unlikely connection.
Film Forum will present the US theatrical premiere of ALL OF A SUDDEN, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, on Wednesday, November 25. The film is Japan's Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.
In the latest film by Oscar-winning director Hamaguchi (DRIVE MY CAR), Virginie Efira (BENEDETTA) stars as Marie-Lou, the progressive director of a nursing home in the Parisian suburbs. Her life changes when she meets Mari (Tao Okamoto), a Japanese playwright. As the two women reckon with the lives they have lived, they find new ways to make sense of the time that remains. Following caregivers as they navigate the tensions between idealism and pragmatism, Hamaguchi crafts a film that rests fully in the present, attentive to the delicate unfolding of thought, feeling, and human connection.
ALL OF A SUDDEN is the fourth of Hamaguchi's films to premiere at Film Forum, following EVIL DOES NOT EXIST, DRIVE MY CAR, and WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY.
The film had its world premiere in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where stars Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto shared the award for Best Actress (with Okamoto making history as the first Japanese performer to win the prize). It was selected to screen at the Sarajevo Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival, and in the Main Slate of the New York Film Festival.
About the Film
ALL OF A SUDDEN (2026, 196 minutes) Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Léa Le Dimna, freely inspired by 'When Life Suddenly Takes A Turn' Correspondence Between Makiko Miyano and Maho Isono. Produced by David Gauquié & Julien Deris, Kosuke Oshida & Yuji Sadaï. Cinematography: Alan Guichaoua. Editing: Azusa Yamazaki. Music: Samuel Andreyev. Starring Virginie Efira (Marie-Lou Fontaine), Tao Okamoto (Mari Morisaki), Kyozo Nagatsuka (Goro Kiyomiya), Kodai Kurosaki (Tomoki Kubodera), Jean-Charles Clichet (Olivier), Marie Bunel (Sophie), Romain Cottard (Damien), Laurence Marie Denarnaud, Gabriel Dahmani (Djibril). France / Japan / Germany / Belgium. In English, French, and Japanese with English Subtitles. Neon.
Event Details
ALL OF A SUDDEN opens Wednesday, November 25 at Film Forum, 209 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10014.
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