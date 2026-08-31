Photos: Edmonton International Film Festival to Unveil 40th Anniversary Lineup

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The 40th Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) runs September 24 - October 3, 2026 at Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre (10200-102 Avenue) and Metro Cinema at the Garneau Theatre (8712-109 Street). With over 65 screenings, the Creative Screen Business Summit, a generous dose of filmmaker chats, Q&As, and exclusive Gala events, the Edmonton International Film Festival is something to celebrate.





Alberta FilmsSTUDIO A SHORTS (Dir. Various) A LONG WINTER (Dir. Andrew Haigh) THE METEORITE GANG (Dir. Yoav Shamir)

Music on FilmDARLENE LOVE: I KNOW WHERE I'VE BEEN (Dir. Barry Avrich) CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' (Dir. James McAvoy)





Programming Notes

Some of the many festival highlights include:

Canadian Films

QUEENS FOR A DAY (Dir. Chris Carter)

RUN TERRY RUN (Dir. Sean Menard)

HOW WE STAND (Dir. Marie Clements)

TURTLE ISLAND RAP (Dir. Alexandra Lazarowich)

Alberta Films

STUDIO A SHORTS (Dir. Various)

A LONG WINTER (Dir. Andrew Haigh)

THE METEORITE GANG (Dir. Yoav Shamir)

Music on Film

Darlene Love: I KNOW WHERE I'VE BEEN (Dir. Barry Avrich)

CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' (Dir. James McAvoy)

International Cinema

ALL OF A SUDDEN (Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

FJORD (Dir. Cristian Mungiu)

TENDER LOVING CARE (Dir. Mike Leigh)

BITTER CHRISTMAS (Dir. Pedro Almodovar)

Shorts

SHORT STOPS (Dir. Various)

LUNCHBOX SHORTS (Dir. Various)

STUDIO A SHORTS (Dir. Various)

The full Lineup & Schedule for the 40th Edmonton International Film Festival can be found on Eventive.

All-Access Passes are on sale now, which include a bonus pass for the Creative Screen Business Summit.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 1 for all EIFF films and events.

About the Festival

The Edmonton International Film Festival Society's (EIFFS) mission is to present a film festival in theatres to celebrate diverse cinema for audiences. To achieve this, the festival showcases high-quality cinema from around the world, allowing filmmakers to interact in a forum that creates and fosters community while placing EIFF on the global film festival map.

EIFF presents films produced within 20 months of each festival. These films are curated from submissions and solicited from distributors. Films are selected on the basis of story, quality and originality. All films must be Edmonton premieres.

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