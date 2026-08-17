NAGI NOTES to Get North American Release From Greenwich Entertainment

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Greenwich Entertainment announced that it has acquired the North American distribution rights to the Japanese drama Nagi Notes, written and directed by Kōji Fukada (Harmonium, Love Life). Nagi Notes had its world premiere in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Fukada's first time in Competition. Greenwich will release the film in the US and Canada in early 2027.

Nagi Notes captures the evolving bond between two women through a lens of artistic expression and shared history. With his signature precision and masterful attention to the subtleties of human interaction, Fukada delivers a sophisticated and incisive look at the complexities of modern Japanese society.

Set against the pastoral backdrop of rural Nagi, the film follows Yoriko, an artist struggling with the lingering presence of a past romance. Her quiet life is disrupted by the arrival of Yuri, a Tokyo-based architect seeking refuge after her marriage ends. As the two women reconnect—bound by their history as former sisters-in-law—the narrative unfolds as a delicate exploration of identity and the difficult process of letting go. Yuri's urban escape transforms into a poignant meditation on grief and self-discovery within the serene landscapes of the countryside.

Contemporary Japanese arthouse cinema has experienced a resurgence in recent years and a clear indication was Fukada joining Hirokazu Kore-eda and Ryūsuke Hamaguchi in this year's Palme d'Or race, marking the first time in 25 years that three filmmakers from Japan competed for Cannes' top prize.

Nagi Notes is the latest collaboration between Fukada and mk2, the Paris-based producer, distributor, exhibitor and international sales company. The Japanese-French co-production was produced by Hassaku Labs, Star Sands, Survivance, Nathan Studios, Wonderstruck and Momo Film Co. The deal was negotiated between Greenwich and mk2's Quentin Bohanna on behalf of the producers.

About Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment is a leading US independent film distributor specializing in acclaimed documentary and narrative features from around the world. Previous Greenwich releases include Love, Brooklyn starring André Holland, Michel Franco's Dreams starring Jessica Chastain, and Fantasy Life starring Amanda Peet. Upcoming releases include You Had To Be There featuring Martin Short and Eugene Levy and Lance Hammer's Queen at Sea starring Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay.

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