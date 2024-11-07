ALIEN: ROMULUS Sets Hulu Streaming Debut Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary Alien franchise gives birth to an all-new terrifying sci-fi horror thriller when 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus makes its streaming debut on Hulu on November 21. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Director Fede Alvarez takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots in the next jaw-dropping installment heralded by critics as “sheer terror” (Brian Truitt, USA Today) and “utterly breathtaking” (Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film). Alien: Romulus is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and has already thrilled audiences at the global box office, becoming the second highest grossing film in the Alien franchise.

Alien: Romulus is the start of a new chapter with a brand-new story unlike any other Alien movie that came before it, featuring all-new creatures and characters that are “tense enough to grab you by the throat” (Owen Gleiberman, Variety). And fans can dive deeper into the iconic franchise by binge watching every Alien movie now on Hulu including Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Film Synopsis

This truly terrifying sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, Alien: Romulus is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Ridley Scott — who directed the original Alien and the series entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant — produces with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill. Watch the trailer below.

