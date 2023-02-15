ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12

The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom.

As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it's too late on an all-new episode of "Alaska Daily," THURSDAY, MARCH 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Peter Elkoff is executive producer and showrunner. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series.