Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALASKA DAILY Premieres Thursday on ABC

ALASKA DAILY Premieres Thursday on ABC

“Alaska Daily” premieres THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

From the mind of Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"), "Alaska Daily" stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Alongside Swank, "Alaska Daily" features Jeff Perry as Stanley Kornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series.

"Alaska Daily" premieres THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. First two episodes are available now on Digital Screeners and Debut.

Watch the new trailer here:

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.