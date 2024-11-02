AFM Market Premiere Screening Set for Horror Film SCURRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment and Luke Sparke's Sparke Films have announced the AFM market premiere screening and a full house of sales and distribution news with multiple awards for the horror film, Scurry. The movie stars Jamie Costa (Kenobi: A Star Wars Story, Bring Him To Me) and Emalia (Paramount+ Paper Dolls). Scurry was written by Tom Evans (Bring Him To ME), directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation, Occupation Rainfall), and has recently been completed and made its world festival premieres in Australia to high acclaim.

“We're thrilled to further our relationship with one of the most talented and prolific filmmakers working today. Luke is a visionary who brings films to the marketplace that audiences all around the world crave, and Scurry is scaring up new fans every day.” Said Epstein

In addition to Australia and New Zealand, which was picked up by Umbrella Entertainment, sales for Scurry include Dimension Pictures (India), Eagle Films (Middle East), Media4Fun (Poland), Pioneer Films (Philippines), Signature Entertainment (United Kingdom), and Splendid Film (Benelux, Germany). Film Mode Entertainment is fielding multiple offers from remaining territories.

“It's been fantastic to see the early response from festival audiences who have gotten a sneak peek at this unique film. It's a tightly wound film that we are excited to screen to further buyers and bring it to wide audiences as soon as we can.” Said producers Carly Sparke and Carmel Imrie.

Scurry's AFM market premiere screening will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. local time at the Brenden Theater 12.

In Scurry, the city is under attack by a monstrous threat. Two strangers find themselves trapped below ground during the chaos. Badly injured and with limited resources, they must navigate a treacherous, narrowing tunnel in hopes of finding an exit before they bleed out. Fear and desperation consume them as the threat closes in and they soon discover they have more to fear than each other.

Scurry made its festival world premiere in September at the 2024 Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival and won the Audience Choice. “The Closing Night World Premiere of Luke Sparke's Scurry has proven the festival's ultimate crowd pleaser, with the dramatic thriller taking [the] 2024 Ion Sci-Fi Audience Award,” said festival directors. It was also an official selection at Monster Fest in October.

Scurry was shot in Queensland, Australia at the Sparke Films studio on the Gold Coast, in real-time using only one take.

Coming off of the global success of the Occupation Rainfall franchise and Sparke's new feature film, Bring Him To Me, along with a multi-picture deal between Film Mode and Sparke Films, Scurry is set to thrill to the international marketplace and global audiences alike.

Producers are Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke and Luke Sparke

Co-Producer is Alex Becconsall.

Executive Producers Clay Epstein, Geoff Imrie and Luke Sparke.

Luke Sparke is repped by Mark Morrissey.

Emalia is repped by The X Division and Random Management.

Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co, IPPR.

Film Mode Entertainment is handling worldwide sales rights for Scurry.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment (FME) is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company. Founded in 2016 by Clay Epstein, a veteran sales agent with over 20 years of independent film experience, FME represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. FME has been dedicated to bridging the gap between filmmakers and audiences since its inception. It has been at the forefront of this movement, providing a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach a wider audience. The company raises the bar for feature films by nurturing high-quality, engaging commercially viable movies and bringing them to the global marketplace with great success. Film Mode Entertainment also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Previous releases include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, As They Made Us, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, Crypto starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, Stage Mother starring Academy Award-nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier, The Good Neighbor starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan, Little Pink House starring a two-time Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener, and An Imperfect Murder starring Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller. Film Mode Entertainment's recent titles include Sitges Film Festival award-winner The Last Stop In Yuma County directed by Francis Gallupi (Evil Dead Franchise), Diablo starring Scott Adkins, and Laws of Man starring Harvey Keitel and Dermot Mulroney. For more information visit www.filmmmodeentertainment.com.

About Sparke Films

Sparke Films is an Australian based company focusing on an exciting slate of action, genre and character driven films. To date, their list has included the historic two part TV series 'YESTERDAY IS HISTORY', the monster movie 'RED BILLABONG' followed by the alien invasion films 'OCCUPATION' and 'OCCUPATION RAINFALL' starring Temuera Morrison, Ken Jeong and Daniel Gillies. The company has announced development is underway on a slew of films including, the action film FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE, the adaptation of Ethan Pettus' pre-historic sci-fi novel 'PRIMITIVE WAR' and the adaptation of John Birmingham's trilogy to a tv series currently titled 'WEAPONS OF CHOICE'. Their crime film 'BRING HIM TO ME' starring Barry Pepper, Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths starts its worldwide roll out November 2023. The creature feature Scurry is in post-production. For more information visit: sparkefilms.net or lukesparke.com and follow either on social media.

