ADVENTURE TIME: SIDE QUESTS Season 2 Trailer Debuts
Finn and Jake return with John DiMaggio and Sasha Knight reprising their voice roles alongside returning characters.
Disney+ and Hulu have debuted the official trailer for 'Adventure Time: Side Quests' season two, produced by Cartoon Network Studios.
All episodes of the second season will be available to stream on October 2 on Disney+ and Hulu.
Synopsis
Finn and Jake are back for more adventure and even more side quests across the wild, wonderful land of Ooo. Wrestling toads, facing baby gladiators, and getting tangled up in one too many magic spells, it's clear no side quest is too strange, too small, or too dangerous to take on.
Season 2 of 'Adventure Time: Side Quests' keeps its heart in the same place as before with two best friends, endless trouble, and a whole lot of butt-kicking along the way, proving that in the land of Ooo, even the smallest of detours can lead to the biggest adventures!
Cast
Finn the Human is voiced by Sasha Knight and John DiMaggio returns as the voice of Jake the Dog. The series also reunites fan-favorite characters including Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang).
Credits
Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the series is led by Executive Producer and Showrunner Nate Cash, alongside Supervising Director Victor Courtright and Directors Niki Yang, Katie Aldworth, and Rose Feduk. The creative team also includes Story Editor Darrick Bachman, Art Director Nick Cross, and Composer Matthew Janszen.
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