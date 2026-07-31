FUTURAMA Cast and Creators Tease New Season at Comic-Con Panel

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Creator Matt Groening led a wide-ranging discussion about the future of FUTURAMA during a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel, joined by head writer David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, and moderator Lee Supercinski. The panel, shared to Hulu's YouTube channel, brought together the creative team behind the long-running animated series to discuss what audiences can expect from a brand-new season.

The panel also featured cast members Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and Maurice LaMarche, whose voice work has anchored the series across its various runs. DiMaggio, who voices the robot Bender, has previously been spotlighted by Hulu for the character's brash, quotable lines, a trait that has made Bender one of the show's most recognizable figures.

The appearance comes as FUTURAMA continues to expand its presence on Hulu, with the series available to stream on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The panel format allowed the creative team and cast to speak directly to fans about the direction of the new season, offering context beyond the short-form promotional clips the streamer has released in recent weeks.

Hulu has been building anticipation for the new season through additional promotional efforts, including a fan art contest that recognized submissions from the show's audience. That contest, like the Comic-Con panel, was framed as part of the rollout leading into the season's new episodes.

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