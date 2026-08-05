Bender Predicts the Future of Sports in New FUTURAMA x SportsCenter Bit

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Bender is taking his act to sports television. A new clip shared by Hulu places the FUTURAMA robot, voiced by John DiMaggio, inside a SportsCenter segment, where he weighs in on what he calls the future of sports.

DiMaggio previously appeared alongside creator Matt Groening, head writer David X. Cohen, and other cast members including Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and Maurice LaMarche at a San Diego Comic-Con panel discussing FUTURAMA's upcoming season.

The SportsCenter crossover leans into Bender's established persona for laughs, dropping the character into a real-world broadcast format rather than the show's usual sci-fi setting. Hulu is directing viewers to stream FUTURAMA on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, while pointing to SportsCenter itself as available on the ESPN app or through an ESPN Unlimited Plan.

The clip follows other recent promotional efforts from Hulu tied to the series, including FUTURAMA Cast and Creators Tease New Season at Comic-Con Panel, which detailed the panel discussion about what audiences can expect from the show's latest run.

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