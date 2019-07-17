ADG Film Society Presents THE PURPLE ROSE OF CAIRO

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Film Society's 2019 Screening Series will conclude with the classic The Purple Rose of Cairo(1985). It will be a tribute to its Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated Production Designer Stuart Wurtzel, ADG, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 4 at 5:30 pm. Following the screening, Mr. Wurtzel will explore the making of The Purple Rose of Cairo, moderated by John Iacovelli, ADG, Production Designer and ADG Film Society Co-chair. The annual 2019 Screening series "Production Design: Designers On Design," highlights the work of renowned Production Designers and their creative collaborations, and is in association with American Cinematheque .



"The Purple Rose of Cairo skillfully blends fiction and reality, fantasy and romance," said Iacovelli. "Stuart's noteworthy production design is striking. He created two different worlds for this film, imitating the look of the movie Cecilia falls in love with, as well as in creating a style fitting to the depressed times that frame the interior film."



Production Designer and Art Director Stuart Wurtzel is also well known for Hannah and HerSisters, Hair, and Angels in America. In The Purple Rose of Cairo, he designs a valentine to classic Hollywood and the films of the 1930's depression era. Writer and director Woody Allen creates a movie-within a movie as an RKO-style screwball comedy set in a glittering Manhattan penthouse. The outer world of the film is set in New Jersey amid the dreams of a simple housewife Cecilia (Mia Farrow), whose world is turned upside down when the hero of the film, a 1930s matinee idol (Jeff Daniels), walks down off the movie screen into her life.



Representing the Art Directors Guild are John Muto ADG, Film Society Founder and Chair; Thomas A. Walsh ADG Film Society Co-Chair, John Iacovelli ADG, and Debbie Patton, ADG Director of Awards and Events. Working with them are the American Cinematheque's Gwen Deglise and Margot Gerber. Media Sponsor: The Hollywood Reporter.



General admission: $12. American Cinematheque members: $8. Students/Seniors with valid ID: $10. All screenings start at 5:30 PM; 24-hour information is available at 323-466-FILM (3456). Advance tickets can be purchased on Fandango.com. Tickets are also available at the Box Office at the theater. The Aero Theatre is located at 1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403.



