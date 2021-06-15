ABC's Race and Culture Team Captures the Heart of Juneteenth in OUR AMERICA: BLACK FREEDOM

ABC Owned Television Stations embrace the heritage and tradition of Juneteenth in the upcoming multiplatform documentary, "Our America: Black Freedom," available to stream now across the owned stations connected TV apps* on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku with a Hulu premiere on SATURDAY, June 19, which marks the historical anniversary of Juneteenth. Produced by the station group's race and culture content team, the special is a celebration of freedom and the "triumph of human spirit."

"Our America: Black Freedom" begins with the holiday's origin at the birthplace of Juneteenth - Texas. It is an intimate look at a holiday - many didn't know about - that began 155 years ago. Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the effective end to slavery in the United States. It marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last remaining enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas - two and a half years after its signing - on June 19, 1865. The following year on June 19, the first official Juneteenth celebration, also known as "Emancipation Day," took place.

"Black Freedom" highlights community leaders, historians and local families who share the early history and artifacts unique to the Texas celebration. The special includes deeply personal stories, longtime traditions, modern-day celebrations, and the ongoing journey to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. While the documentary begins in the heart of Texas, the storytelling spans across the country, sharing how Black communities embrace Juneteenth and what "Black Freedom" means to them.

Led by the race and culture executive producers Porsha Grant, Nzinga Blake and Mariel Myers, the team wanted to ensure that community members familiar with the tradition would be the ones telling the celebratory stories that honor Juneteenth. From capturing heartfelt elements such as the 5,000-square-foot "Absolute Equality" mural in Galveston, Texas - that begins at the same spot where Gen. Gordon Granger issued the orders that resulted in the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas - to understanding the historical depth of spiritual hymns and dance as part of Juneteenth. Through on-the-ground reporting by each race and culture journalist located across the eight-owned markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno, viewers will experience the tradition firsthand.

"It's been amazing to watch Juneteenth flourish. Last year, people were looking for something to hold onto in the racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd; and for many Black people, that was Juneteenth. For others, the holiday has been a family affair for generations," said Porsha Grant, race and culture executive producer, ABC Owned Television Stations. "It is critical for us not only to educate our viewers about rich traditions but to share heartfelt stories told directly and accurately from the people that have always celebrated them."

Watch the trailer here: