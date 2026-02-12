ABC to Air New Special Exploring JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ABC is set to air a new primetime special, which revisits the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the 35th president of the United States, and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. It will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 17 (10:02 - 11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The special ties into the release of the new FX scripted series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, debuting on February 12 on FX and starring Stereophonic's Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly. Check out our interview with the leading stars.

Titled John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, the special examines how love, ambition and legacy collided under an unrelenting public spotlight throughout JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s relationship and tragic deaths in the 1990s. Drawing on firsthand perspectives as well as rare ABC News archival footage and interviews, the special traces the couple’s courtship, secret wedding, professional ambitions, and the toll of relentless media scrutiny.

The special features newly unearthed photographs of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, rare wedding footage, and new interviews with the couple’s close friends, contemporaries and journalists, including fashion designer Gordon Henderson, author Steve Gillon, former Editor-in-Chief of People magazine Larry Hackett, editor-at-large of People magazine Liz McNeil, staff writer at The New Yorker Rachel Syme and more.

The special will also take viewers behind the scenes of the LOVE STORY set and feature new interviews with the cast and creatives, including stars Kelly (JFK Jr.) and Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy), show creator, executive producer and writer Connor Hines, executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, costume designer Rudy Mance and production designer Alex DiGerlando.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.