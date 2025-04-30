ABC Unveils Summer 2025 Premiere Dates for MATCH GAME, BACHELOR IN PARADISE, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC has announced its summer premiere dates, which include the highly anticipated return of Bachelor in Paradise, alongside a slate of high-stakes, fan-favorite game shows such as the new iteration of MATCH GAME hosted by Martin Short.

Kicking off the summer, the 10th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” begins MONDAY, JULY 7 at 8:00-10:01 p.m., featuring cast members from across the franchise, including Goldens joining the beach for the first time.

Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling. Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.

“Celebrity Family Feud” has been renewed for season 11 and premieres THURSDAY, JULY 10 at 8:00 p.m. with host Steve Havey, followed by new episodes of “Press Your Luck,” featuring Elizabeth Banks from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants compete for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants battle each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant then moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 at 8:00 p.m., followed by the revival of “Match Game” hosted by comedy legend Martin Short at 9:00.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” features pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. "Match Game” features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

As previously announced, “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” returns to ABC live WEDNESDAY, JULY 16 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, coming together to commemorate the past year by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. A host will be announced at a later date.

Photo credit: Disney

