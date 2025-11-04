ABC Unveils 2025 Holiday Programming Lineup with New Specials, Festive Films, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC is ringing in the 2025 holiday season with the official lineup of festive programming arriving in the coming months. Highlights include holiday episodes of “Abbott Elementary,” “America's Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Shark Tank,” “Shifting Gears” and “What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition,” alongside a new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

ABC will also debut “Dancing with the Holidays," a brand-new program joining other annual holiday specials, which include “CMA Country Christmas” from Nashville, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” “The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025,” ratings juggernaut “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and the “2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” Also joining the festivities is “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas,” which shares THE JOURNEY of the birth of Jesus.

Holiday favorites including The Wonderful World of Disney presents “The Sound of Music,” “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause” will air alongside the broadcast debut of “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol,” a brand-new Christmas special.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” was the most co-viewed entertainment special on broadcast television last year. In addition, since its debut as part of ABC’s holiday programming in 2022, “Home Alone” has annually been the highest-rated movie on any network among Adults 18-49 across the entire year and stood as last year’s most co-viewed movie of the holiday season on broadcast television.

ABC will also nationally broadcast a day full of star-studded NBA ACTION on Christmas Day. Additionally, a special edition of “Inside the NBA” will air from 7:30-8:00 p.m. All five games will also be available to watch on ESPN. Airdates and episode descriptions are below, with all times listed are Eastern/Pacific.

2025 ABC Holiday Programming Schedule

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

8:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”

Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children. The spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday” to reconnect the children with their parents.

SUNDAY, NOV. 30

8:01-8:30 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing”

A high-tech team of elves from an elite unit known as Prep and Landing ensures homes worldwide are prepared for Santa’s visit. An elf named Wayne and his idealistic partner, Lanny, encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits.

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid!

9:00-9:31 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol"

Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne panic when their holiday missions go awry, leaving Wayne thinking he’s in BIG trouble with Santa and accidentally revealing other merry mishaps.

9:31-10:00 p.m. — “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

MONDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-10:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

TUESDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-9:01 p.m. — “Dancing with the Holidays”

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.

9:01-10:02 p.m. — “CMA Country Christmas”

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 16th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the holiday special will include performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

10:02-11:00 p.m. — "What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition"

Santa isn’t the only one watching this season! “What Would You Do?” returns with a special holiday episode. John Quinones and Sara Haines see who’s naughty, who’s nice — and who’s caught in between. The hidden cameras are rolling, and the scenarios include a woman shamed for being single during the holidays, a child facing recital stage fright, an unhoused veteran falling victim to thieves, and a little person being asked intrusive questions. Celebrate the holiday spirit with this special episode of “What Would You Do?”

THURSDAY, DEC. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud: “The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sarah Cooper from “The Housemaid” movie face off against Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga and Alexia Nepola from “The Real Housewives.”

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “The Holiday Express” (Season Premiere)

On the Season 13 premiere, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Palusso, Greason and Jimenez families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted “Light Fight” trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays.

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Santa’s Making His List”

In an all-new episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Irvin, Lunar and Kopatz families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted “Light Fight” trophy.

SUNDAY, DEC. 7

7:00-8:01 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Holiday Hoots, Santa Shenanigans, and Festive Funnies”

This week, it’s a dose of holiday hilarity as kids react to unwanted gifts, pets create Christmas tree chaos, and families fumble through festive fun. Plus, nine of the season’s top winners face off for the $100,000 prize.

9:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”

On Christmas Eve, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off their roof. When Scott takes the reins of the magical sleigh, he finds he is now the new Santa and must convince a world of disbelievers, including himself.

TUESDAY, DEC. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas”

Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ’s birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Shifting Gears: “Nutcracker” (Midseason Finale)

This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice. Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars.

8:30-9:02 p.m. — Abbott Elementary: “Birthday” (Midseason Finale)

Jacob takes the lead on organizing Abbott’s annual winter show, and Janine celebrates her 30th birthday.

9:02-10:02 p.m. — Shark Tank: “1708”

’Tis the season for holiday cheer, but will the Sharks be in the giving spirit? Entrepreneurs present seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks.

THURSDAY, DEC. 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, will celebrate the holiday season in style with BIG celebrity names and lots of holiday cheer! Plus, a $50,000 giveaway for a viewer at home.

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Christmas Vacation”

Judged by Taniya Nayak, the tree-mendous Christmas decor competition heats up as the Hak, Paul and Riera families put their creative skills to THE TEST to win the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Holiday Igloomination”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Martin, Horn and Vistalli families go head-to-head for the most spectacular holiday displays in hopes of earning the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025”

The season’s iconic holiday music event with the year’s top artist performances and star-studded appearances returning to ring in holiday cheer.

THURSDAY, DEC. 18

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “You Decked My Battleship”

In this festive heavyweight special episode, Carter Oosterhouse judges displays created by Nauticus’ Winterfest, Imaginarium and River of Lights, all vying for the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “It’s Gonna Be Elftastic” (Season Finale)

In the final showdown of the season, the Loder, Perez and Plourde families share their versions of winter wonderlands with judge Taniya Nayak in hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and “Light Fight” trophy.

SUNDAY, DEC. 21

7:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the Oscar®-winning film, celebrating its 60th anniversary and featuring songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein: “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “The Sound of Music.”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:30 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”

Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets busy decorating the house. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly — he has to defend his home from two bumbling burglars.

THURSDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST — 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Disney’s Emmy® Award-winning annual celebration returns Christmas morning with magical star-studded performances from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

12:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

The action tips off from Madison Square Garden where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell return to New York to face the Knicks and Jalen Brunson.

2:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

5:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: DALLAS Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

The DALLAS Mavericks and Cooper Flagg visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

7:30 p.m. EST — “Inside the NBA”

8:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers.

The game’s biggest names take center court in Los Angeles when the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Dončić, host the Houston Rockets and newly acquired star Kevin Durant.

10:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, fresh off their Western Conference Finals appearance, visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025”

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration gives viewers a glimpse of the festivities from around the globe. More information about co-hosts, performance lineup and additional locations will be announced soon.

THURSDAY, JAN. 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. — “2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony"

Recorded live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Photo Credit: ABC