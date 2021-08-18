ABC Owned Television Stations Stream HIRING OUR HEROES: CAREER FAIR Town Hall Aug. 19

ABC Owned Television Stations will stream a town hall special, "Hiring our Heroes: Career Fair," on Aug. 19 (1:00-2:00 p.m. PDT). The hourlong special is hosted by ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles Eyewitness News anchor Phillip Palmer. Viewers can stream the special on ABC Owned Television Stations' free news apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno, and connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Palmer will speak to veteran affairs experts that will provide tips and resources to job seekers and address employment issues that impact veterans. Expert panelists include the following:

The town hall will also provide guidance on how veterans can prepare for the upcoming virtual Veterans Institute Summit. The Summit is virtual and is a complimentary event created by The Walt Disney Company's Heroes Work Here initiative. The initiative places a focus on hiring, training and supporting military veterans and military spouses. Heroes Work Here has resulted in more than 10,000 veterans joining The Walt Disney Company since its launch in 2012. The Veterans Institute Summit helps companies learn how to build or improve effective veteran-hiring initiatives of their own.

The "Hiring of Heroes: Career Fair" is produced by Kristie Bihn and ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will stream across the eight owned stations websites and 32 connected TV apps.