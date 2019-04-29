ABC News to Present the Special, MANSON GIRLS

Two young women, while still in their teens, fell in love with Charles Manson and became part of his group of devoted followers. Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and Dianne Lake describe in revelatory detail the journeys that led each of them to join the so-called "Manson Family."

The two former Manson Family members give an inside view of what life with Charles was like; how the counter culture of the '60s that extolled sex, drugs and rock 'n roll shaped their view of the world; and the convictions that moved the group toward a violent drug-fueled murder spree that left seven dead, including actress Sharon Tate, who was more than eight months pregnant at the time and living in the home she shared with her, husband, Roman Polanski. The special episode airs TUESDAY, APRIL 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network and will be available on streaming and on demand.

The series director and executive producer is Jeanmarie Condon for ABC's Lincoln Square Productions. "Manson Girls" is directed by Sean Gulette.

ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions produces original content for broadcast, cable and digital distribution specializing in compelling ways to tell fact-based stories, including ABC's thought-provoking docu-series "The Last Defense" from Viola Davis, John Ridley's critically acclaimed documentary on the LA Riots "Let It Fall," the "Madoff" miniseries starring Richard Dreyfuss and popular series "What Would You Do?," as well as documentary programming for a wide array of partners, including PBS, Discovery Communications and A & E Networks. Lincoln Square Productions is wholly-owned by the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. and is a part of ABC News' Long Form programming unit, which includes "20/20," "Truth and Lies" and "Nightline." The headquarters are located in New York City's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Photo Credit: ABC News





Related Articles View More TV Stories