A TALE OF TWO CITIES to Premiere on MGM+ Starring Kit Harington

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MGM+ has released the official trailer and key art for the four-part drama adaptation of Charles Dickens' literary classic, A Tale of Two Cities, starring Kit Harington (Industry, Game of Thrones), François Civil (Beating Hearts, The Three Musketeers) and Mirren Mack (Miss Austen, Hedda). The series is written by Daniel West (Gunpowder, Top Boy) and directed by Richard Clark (Outlander). The limited series will premiere on Sunday, September 6, followed by a weekly release on MGM+ in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and LATAM.

London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette, (Mirren Mack) has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris - her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive. The messenger - idealistic French emigré, Charles Darnay (François Civil) - is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man - physically so alike, spiritually poles apart - can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.

A Tale of Two Cities is produced by Federation Stories, in co-production with Federation Studio France and Thriker Films, for MGM+ and the BBC. The Executive Producers are Polly Williams, Léo Becker, Sarah Best, Kit Harington, Daniel West, Hong Khaou. The show is created and written by Daniel West, produced by Simon Meyers (I May Destroy You) and directed by Richard Clark. The series is distributed by Federation International.

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—available in 34 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, and the upcoming crime thriller American Hostage.

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