A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date

Streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting March 29. Plan ahead for its on-air debut on March 31.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW Sets Showtime Premiere Date

SHOWTIME TODAY released first-look images from the new eight-episode series A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW and announced it will premiere Friday, March 29 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan before its on-air debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series also will premiere on Paramount+ on March 29 in Canada, the UK and Australia with additional Paramount+ international territories to follow at a later date. 

An adaptation of Amor Towles' internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history.

Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Alongside McGregor, the series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka, Kate, Birds of Prey) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova; Alexa Goodall (The Devil's Hour, Lockwood and Co) as the Count's unlikely young friend Nina; Johnny Harris (Without Sin, This Is England '86) as conflicted secret police officer Osip; and Fehinti Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You) as Mishka, the Count's best friend from university.

Additional cast includes Leah Harvey (Foundation), Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), John Heffernan (Becoming Elizabeth, The Pursuit of Love), Lyès Salem (Coupez, Abou Leila), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Lamb, The Witcher), Dee Ahluwalia (Consent, Sex Education) and Anastasia Hille (I Hate Suzie Too).

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount. Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom) serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which is the first production to come through Lionsgate's first look deal with Tom Harper's company Popcorn Storm Pictures. 

Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce alongside Ewan McGregor, Sharon Hughff, (Three Pines), Pancho Mansfield (Queen of the South), Moonriver TV's Xavier Marchand (Nautilus,Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) and the novel's writer, New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles. BAFTA Award-winning director and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) serves as director to select episodes and executive producer. Sarah O'Gorman (The Witcher, The Last Kingdom) also serves as director.

About Paramount+:

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films.

This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.



