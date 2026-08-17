A DIFFERENT WORLD to Drop Official Trailer on Netflix

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Netflix has released the official trailer for A DIFFERENT WORLD, the sequel series to the classic sitcom, ahead of its September 24th premiere.

Brandy has contributed a theme song for the series. A video for the theme song is also available.

About A Different World

Release Date: September 24, 2026

Episodes: 10 episodes, single camera, half-hour format

Cast: Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, Chibuikem Uche

Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Felicia Pride

Music Supervisor: Derryck 'Big Tank' Thornton

Executive Producers: Tom Werner, Debbie Allen, Felicia Pride, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Mandy Summers

Directors: Debbie Allen (101), Tiffany Johnson (102, 105, 106), Angela Barnes (103, 104), Nefertite Nguvu (107, 108), Bille Woodruff (109, 110)

Synopsis: A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home. At the center is Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), Whitley and Dwayne's lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who's still figuring out her own path at Hillman.

Along the way, she's joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else's problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision. Legacy favorites also return, including Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison), Freddie Brooks (Cree Summer), and Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell).

Set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU, A Different World is a hopeful dramedy, full of heart and unapologetically centered on the richness and complexity of the Black experience.

The series is from creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Felicia Pride, executive producer and director Debbie Allen, and executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Mandy Summers.

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