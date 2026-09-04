Brandy Discusses Family, a Reunion With Monica, and Whitney Houston on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Brandy sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a wide-ranging conversation touching on family, her reunion with fellow singer Monica, and memories of Whitney Houston. The segment, titled 'Brandy Opens Up Like Never Before,' gave the singer space to speak candidly about relationships that have marked different chapters of her life and career.

The conversation centered on Brandy's reflections rather than a single anecdote, moving between her personal life and her connections within the music industry. Her remarks on reuniting with Monica addressed a relationship long followed by fans, while her comments on Whitney Houston touched on a figure whose influence has stayed with her.

Brandy used the appearance to speak openly about topics she described as significant to her, according to the show's own framing of the interview as an unusually candid one. The discussion did not focus on a single project or promotional tie-in, instead giving viewers a broader look at how she has navigated family ties and industry relationships over time.

The sit-down adds to a run of recent guest conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, with Brandy's appearance standing out for the personal ground it covered, from family dynamics to the long-discussed bond with Monica and the lasting impact of Whitney Houston on her life.

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