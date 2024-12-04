A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Receives Early Access IMAX Screenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, will be hitting theaters everywhere on December 25. However, some viewers won't need to wait that long to see the film.

Exclusive ‘A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access’ screenings will be held at select IMAX theatres, beginning on December 18 in AMC, Regal, Cineplex and Cinemark locations across the following markets: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Montreal (QC), Nashville, Phoenix, Toronto (ON), San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Washington DC.

Ticket holders will take home a commemorative mini poster & lanyard and can stay after the film for a pre-recorded Q&A with the cast.

This early access event offers fans an unforgettable chance to witness A Complete Unknown in the world-class IMAX format, showcasing the film’s groundbreaking visuals and immersive sound on the big screen. IMAX's cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the moviegoing experience, allowing audiences to fully engage with the film's cinematic scope and depth.

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."

