78th EMMY AWARDS Presenters Announced with Hargitay as Host

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NBC and the Television Academy announced additional presenters for the 78th Emmy Awards, broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Monday, Sept. 14 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on NBC and Peacock.

Newly announced presenters for the Emmy telecast, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer and television icon Mariska Hargitay, include Stephen Amell, Awkwafina, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Scott Caan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma D'Arcy, Julia Garner, LL Cool J, Woody Harrelson, Hassie Harrison, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thaddeus LaGrone, Matthew McConaughey, John Mulaney, Brooks Nader, Emmy Rossum, Sofia Vergara and Shailene Woodley.

Previously announced presenters include Odessa A'zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernandez, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott and Zendaya.

Creative Elements

The In Memoriam segment will feature 2-time Grammy Award nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Noah Kahan performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.'

The broadcast will feature celebrations of the milestone 30th anniversary of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' with David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the 50th anniversary of 'Charlie's Angels' with Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment and Mariska Hargitay will serve as executive producers of the 78th Emmy Awards.

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