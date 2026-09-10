Mariska Hargitay Recalls Bathroom Hideout Before Emmy Win, Talks SVU Season 28

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Mariska Hargitay sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to discuss winning two Emmys for her documentary My Mom Jayne, revealing she was in the bathroom just before her category was announced. She also talked about preparing to host the Primetime Emmys, saying she got guidance from Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly on how to approach the job.

Hargitay described the process of getting ready for the hosting gig, including practicing the pronunciation of nominees' names ahead of the ceremony and making sure she gets her own name right in the process. The conversation also turned to her long-running role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, now entering its 28th season, with Hargitay noting that celebrities have approached her wanting to play dead bodies on the show.

Much of the appearance leaned into lighter territory, with Hargitay recounting a recent outing to a Knicks game where she sat courtside with Taylor Swift. She also mentioned attending the wedding of Swift and Travis Kelce, adding a personal detail to a segment that otherwise focused on her Emmy win and her decades-long run on SVU.

The interview covered both Hargitay's television work and her recent recognition for My Mom Jayne, giving viewers a look at how she is balancing hosting duties for one of the industry's biggest nights with her ongoing role as Olivia Benson.

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