NBC Primetime Schedule: NFL Kickoff, LAW & ORDER: SVU, and More

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NBC has released its primetime schedule covering Wednesday, September 9, 2026 through Tuesday, September 29, 2026, featuring new episodes of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT starring Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, alongside NFL coverage, THE VOICE, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, THE TRAITORS, and other primetime programming.

The schedule opens with 'NFL Kickoff 2026' on Wednesday, September 9, followed by NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL featuring the New England Patriots at the Seattle Seahawks.

LAW & ORDER: SVU returns Thursday, September 10 with the episode 'Charisma,' in which a child is pregnant at the hands of a dangerous cult leader. Holliston Coleman and Jeff Kober guest star. According to the episode description: 'When twelve-year-old Melanie, (guest star Holliston Coleman) is hospitalized with pregnancy complications, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) make a hospital call. They discover that Melanie's husband (guest star Jeff Kober), the father of her unborn child, is the leader of a cult in which Melanie is involved. The investigation takes an emotional turn when the detectives pay a visit to the cult leader and make a horrifying discovery. Tamara Tuni also guest stars. Richard Belzer, Diane Neal, B.D. Wong, Dann Florek also star.'

Also airing September 10 is the episode '911,' described as follows: 'A disturbing 911 call from nine-year-old Maria Recinos is forwarded to Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Recinos is calling for help from a room she claims to have been locked in for days. The detectives put a trace on the cell phone she is using, however it turns up multiple phony leads due to manipulation of the signal, which leaves detectives confused. As the case progresses, Benson eventually convinces Recinos to divulge crucial clues, including the name of her captor. Recinos will only talk to Benson, and just as she is getting closer to finding her, the cops question the case and are now concerned that it could be a prank. Benson knows this is real, when the phone goes dead, Benson realizes that she is losing time and needs to act quickly on what little information she has if she is going to save this girl's life. Chris Meloni, Dann Florek, Richard Belzer, Diane Neal, Ice-T, B.D. Wong, and Tamara Tunie also star.'

The episode 'Undercover' rounds out the September 10 SVU block. Its description reads: 'The rape of a young woman and a stolen rape kit prompts Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to go undercover in prison. When Ashley Tyler (guest star Shareeka Epps) is found raped and beaten in a local community garden, Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) initially suspect her drug-dealing uncle, Rick Tyler (guest star Hassan Johnson). After the rape kit identifying the rapist goes missing, a crooked prison guard comes under suspicion. Detective Benson puts herself in great danger as she goes undercover as a prison inmate to catch the predator. Also starring: Adam Beach, Dann Florek, Ice-T, Diane Neal, Tamara Tunie, Richard Belzer, and BD Wong.'

Ice-T's recurring role on SVU has previously been the subject of BroadwayWorld coverage; the actor recently recalled joining the cast of LAW & ORDER: SVU and sharing a scene with Mark Consuelos during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK.

Elsewhere on the schedule, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs new episodes throughout the period with guests including Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and Riley Green (September 9); Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson and Leon Bridges (September 10); Salma Hayek Pinault, Becky G and Andrew Huberman (September 14); Helen Mirren, Alan Cumming and Jake Shane (September 15); Benny Blanco and Jungle (September 16); and Tom Cruise, Lili Reinhart and Suki Waterhouse (September 17).

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT continues its run with 'Quarterfinals 4 Results' on September 11, 'Semifinals' on September 15, 'Semifinals Results' on September 16, the 'Finale' on September 22, and 'Finale Results' on September 23, when host Terry Crews reveals the Season 21 winner in a two-hour finale featuring special guest performers.

NBC will air the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14 from 8:00PM to 11:00PM.

THE TRAITORS airs new episodes 'A New Dawn is Rising' and 'I'm a Sweaty Boy' on September 17, with repeats September 18, followed by 'The Traitors Are Watching' and 'The Death Parade' on September 24.

THE VOICE returns for its 30th season celebration on September 17, followed by the Season Premiere of 'The Blind Auditions' on September 21 and continuing installments through September 28.

New drama LINE OF FIRE premieres Monday, September 21 with the 'Pilot' episode, described as follows: 'A family of law enforcement agents investigate a double homicide involving a U.S. Marshal. A mysterious murder hits close to home, forcing the Hollingsworths to focus on protecting each other as a family.' The series continues with 'A Bigger Picture' on September 28, in which 'a bank heist turns deadly as the U.S. Marshals and FBI clash to bring down the fugitive, pitting Jane against Clare. Micah adjusts to working for Mike on the Secret Service while hiding a forbidden relationship.'

PASSWORD airs September 15 with Alan Cumming and Jimmy Fallon, described as follows: 'Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Alan Cumming pair up with contestants and face off over two Traitorous games. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players must guess passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE episodes include Ryan Gosling with musical guest Gorillaz (September 12), Will Ferrell with musical guest Paul McCartney (September 19), and Jalen Brunson with musical guest KATSEYE (September 26).

Sports programming throughout the period includes Notre Dame Football coverage (Rice at Notre Dame on September 12, Michigan State at Notre Dame on September 19), Big Ten Football (Iowa State at Iowa on September 12, teams TBA on September 26), NBC Sunday Night Football (Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants on September 13, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs on September 20, Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos on September 27), and Major League Baseball Wildcard Game coverage on September 29.

Repeats of CHICAGO FIRE ('Thank You') and CHICAGO PD ('Born Or Made') air September 16, and DATELINE NBC airs new episodes on September 11, September 18 and September 25.

Schedule Highlights

Wednesday, September 9: NFL Kickoff 2026; NBC Sunday Night Football, New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, September 10: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 'Charisma'; '911'; 'Undercover'; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday, September 11: America's Got Talent, 'Quarterfinals 4 Results'; NFL Kickoff Spotlight; Dateline NBC

Saturday, September 12: Notre Dame Football, Rice at Notre Dame; Big Ten Football, Iowa State at Iowa; Saturday Night Live, Ryan Gosling/Gorillaz

Sunday, September 13: Football Night in America; NBC Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Monday, September 14: 78th Emmy Awards; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday, September 15: America's Got Talent, 'Semifinals'; Password, Alan Cumming & Jimmy Fallon; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday, September 16: America's Got Talent, 'Semifinals Results'; Chicago Fire, 'Thank You' (repeat); Chicago PD, 'Born Or Made' (repeat); The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, September 17: The Traitors, 'A New Dawn is Rising' and 'I'm a Sweaty Boy'; The Voice, 30th Season Celebration; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday, September 18: The Traitors (repeats); Dateline NBC

Saturday, September 19: Notre Dame Football, Michigan State at Notre Dame; Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell/Paul McCartney

Sunday, September 20: Football Night in America; NBC Sunday Night Football, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, September 21: The Voice, Blind Auditions Season Premiere; Line of Fire, 'Pilot'

Tuesday, September 22: The Voice, 'The Blind Auditions Part 2'; America's Got Talent, 'Finale'

Wednesday, September 23: The Voice, 'The Blind Auditions Part 3'; America's Got Talent, 'Finale Results'

Thursday, September 24: The Traitors, 'The Traitors Are Watching' and 'The Death Parade'; Line of Fire, 'Pilot' (repeat)

Friday, September 25: Line of Fire, 'Pilot'; Dateline NBC

Saturday, September 26: Big Ten Football, teams TBA; Saturday Night Live, Jalen Brunson/KATSEYE

Sunday, September 27: Football Night in America; NBC Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

Monday, September 28: The Voice, 'The Blind Auditions Part 4'; Line of Fire, 'A Bigger Picture'

Tuesday, September 29: Major League Baseball Wildcard Game coverage, afternoon and prime

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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