78th EMMY® AWARDS to Feature Noah Kahan, BUFFY Anniversary

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NBC and the Television Academy have announced special performances and creative elements for the 78th Emmy Awards, airing live on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater on NBC and Peacock.

This year's host, Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer and television icon Mariska Hargitay, was joined by NBC's Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, Jen Neal, executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego at the Peacock Theater to roll out the red carpet in advance of Monday's broadcast.

The In Memoriam segment will feature two-time Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Noah Kahan performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.'

The broadcast will feature celebrations of the milestone 30th anniversary of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' with David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the 50th anniversary of 'Charlie's Angels' with Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith.

Presenters

Previously announced presenters include Odessa A'zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernandez, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott and Zendaya. Additional presenters are to be announced.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment and Mariska Hargitay will serve as executive producers of the telecast.

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC



Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

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