30 NIGHTS OF SEX Released on DVD

Mandy Kaplan has been producing, directing and performing in the cabaret sensation, Miscast: Right Singer, Wrong Song at Sterling's Upstairs at the Federal in the NoHo Arts District of North Hollywood, CA for 10 years, but she's not done entertaining audience yet.

Her comedic feature film "30 Nights of Sex (to Save Your Marriage)" has just been released on DVD and for streaming which is a different dream come true. Directed by Miscast fan-fave Tom W. Metz III and co-written by Metz and Kaplan's co-star Johnny Giacalone, "30 Nights" has been a 5-year journey full of perseverance, laughter and sex toys.

Kaplan pitched the idea initially. "It's based on a true story of my friends who did a 30-day sex challenge...they're divorced now"! "We wanted to take the sensitive topic of a couple trying to save their relationship and blow it up. The 30 sex assignments are weird and ridiculous, and yet everyone who has seen the film ends up relating to and caring for the couple," says Giacalone.

The movie had an LA premiere at the North Hollywood Cinefest to a sold-out crowd. "To hear hundreds of people laughing throughout the movie was thrilling" says Metz. "Shooting a film is so different than performing on stage where the response is immediate".

"I knew they had something special when I saw the short version of it, it's like a Hard R romantic comedy. I love how edgy the humor is" says producer Liz Vacovec. The short went on to win audience and acting awards at festivals and the team didn't want the story to end there. The film found its way to ShoreLine Entertainment and was recently acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Like its creators, the 30 Nights cast is chock-full of movie/tv actors who also have tons of theatrical experience including Jenny O'Hara, Alan Rachins, Lyric Lewis and Tony Award winner Dan Fogler as the eccentric couple's therapist.

Giacalone says "working with Dan was amazing! He's unpredictable and hilarious". "Those were the hardest scenes to shoot" seconds Metz "The crew just kept laughing".

The film has been cracking up international audiences and the team is ready and excited to unleash it on American audiences. According to Giacalone " It's definitely NOT a family film, unless your kids are into bondage". Kaplan quips "They give Oscars for wresting with sex swings, right?"

Coming from a film background, the whole process has been the realization of a dream for Metz. "I've directed a bunch of short films, and waited for all the pieces to fall into place to direct my feature debut. Maybe I was just waiting for the chance to film awkward sex 30 times. Is that weird?"





