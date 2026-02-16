28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Sets Digital Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, February 17, Sony Pictures Entertainment will debut the digital and physical releases of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the latest entry in the horror franchise from creators Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. The movie will be available to stream via premium video on demand, and purchase on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

The movie serves as a sequel to the 2025 film 28 Years Later from Boyle and Garland. In the continuation, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship with consequences that could change the world as they know it, and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple also stars Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry. Nia DaCosta (Hedda) takes over as director for this installment. The movie is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. The screenplay is by Alex Garland, with Cillian Murphy as executive producer.

Special Features

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™ & DIGITAL EXTRAS

4K UHD & Blu-ray™ include a Digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.

Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta

Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage

Deleted Scene

Infected Takes: Bloopers

DVD EXTRAS

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures