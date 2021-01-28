Audible and DC Announce Second and Third Installments Of Audio Drama THE SANDMAN

Audible Inc. has announced that the much-anticipated second and third installments of The New York Times best-selling, multi-part original audio drama series, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III, have been greenlit.

The announcement follows The Sandman's 2020 hugely successful debut, which broke records for the most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and earned the distinction of being the best-selling Audible Original in the company's history. The Sandman also occupied the #1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020. Based on The New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman, written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Neil Gaiman, who will also return as creative director and co-executive producer.

"Following its incredibly successful launch on Audible last summer, The Sandman thrilled audiences and established a new bar for Audible Originals, which is a testament to the quality of the audio experiences we are creating at Audible and our listeners' appetite for them," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "Audible is proud to be a home for creative visionaries who are bringing extraordinarily immersive stories, like The Sandman, to life. We cannot wait for listeners to enter The Dreaming again and wanted to give fans even more to look forward to by greenlighting not just one season but the next TWO highly anticipated installments."

Neil Gaiman shared, "It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records. I'm excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible's The Sandman." He added, "It's like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists."

"I can't wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC and Audible," said Dirk Maggs. "We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next installment are among the best Neil has ever told."

The first installment of Audible's The Sandman, which adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series of the same name (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country), debuted in July 2020 and is available exclusively on www.audible.com/thesandman. This second installment will adapt Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You and Convergence from the graphic novel series and the third installment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends, diving deeper into the world of The Sandman.

The Sandman installments join a robust slate of Audible Original audio dramas including Yard Work written by David Koepp and starring Kevin Bacon, Phreaks starring Christian Slater and Ben McKenzie, When You Finish Saving the World written and performed by Jesse Eisenberg, and many more.