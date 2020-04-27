Women's Opera Network Presents New Webinar: From Reset To Reinvention

Women's Opera Network will air a new webinar From Reset to Reinvention: Moving Opera Forward After COVID-19, Thursday, April 30, 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. EDT.



Leaders from the opera industry will explore what it means to create, produce, and enjoy opera after COVID-19 - all through the lens of the unique challenges facing women in opera.



Panelists:

Jessica Jahn, costume designer

Ashley Magnus, Edlis Neeson General Director, Chicago Opera Theater

Nicole Paiement, conductor and artistic director, Opera Parallèle



Moderator: Kristine McIntyre, stage director

REGISTER NOW Registration is free. Anyone affiliated with the opera industry and interested in the goals of the Women's Opera Network is invited to join the network.





