Women's Opera Network Presents New Webinar: From Reset To Reinvention

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

Women's Opera Network Presents New Webinar: From Reset To Reinvention

Women's Opera Network will air a new webinar From Reset to Reinvention: Moving Opera Forward After COVID-19, Thursday, April 30, 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Leaders from the opera industry will explore what it means to create, produce, and enjoy opera after COVID-19 - all through the lens of the unique challenges facing women in opera.

Panelists:
Jessica Jahn, costume designer
Ashley Magnus, Edlis Neeson General Director, Chicago Opera Theater
Nicole Paiement, conductor and artistic director, Opera Parallèle

Moderator: Kristine McIntyre, stage director

REGISTER NOW Registration is free. Anyone affiliated with the opera industry and interested in the goals of the Women's Opera Network is invited to join the network.



Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre Serves Mission During Quarantine And Beyond!
  • Kahilu Theatre Will Remain Closed Through August
  • Kennedy Theatre Announces SPRING AWAKENING and More for 57th Season