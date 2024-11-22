Wagner College Opera Presents SOMETHING MORE… In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wagner College Opera will present SOMETHING MORE..., an opera scenes concert featuring masterpieces by Donizetti, Verdi, Mozart, Strauss, Bernstein, Menotti, and more. The scenes explore characters yearning for hope and revenge, seeking to be seen and heard, and dreaming of better and oblivion.

"Wagner College Opera is unique because it offers our students the opportunity to try something new and explore beyond their artistic and musical comfort zones," says Director of Opera, Vincent Graña.

"The most incredible moment in the rehearsal room and on the stage is watching these young performers realize they have achieved something they never thought possible. The sense of pride and joy they feel is palpable when they experience the vocal and dramatic thrill of the operatic repertoire."

PERFORMANCES

Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th at 7:30PM on Wagner College's Main Stage.

Wagner College Main Stage, Main Hall Theatre, One Campus Rd, Staten Island, 10301

Patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

SOMETHING MORE... is stage and music directed by Vincent Graña and accompanied by collaborative pianist Giovanni Longo. Assistant Director Tori Tarleton, Producer Michelle Siemens, Assistant Producer Selina Amargo, Lighting Designer Sam Terrell. Special Thanks to Vicki Neal and Phill Hickox. The cast includes: Matthew Abatemarco, Victoria Acquavita, Selina Amargo, Tahlia Colon, Quill Cooke, Haiden Cortez, Shane De Lacy, Victoria Dimino, Julianne Donohue, Violet Fallon, Willow Fallon, Jenna Freisem, Madison Garcia, Ava Giglia, Ann Hoye, Cailin Kiefski, Maya LaCoppola, Abraham Lopes, Meg Loy, Miriam Lupu, Gianna Marini, Marc Mundsinger, Sophia Nelson, Molly Nemirow, Cassandra Nieves, Donata O'Neill, Giulianna Paradiso, Antonio Paz, Jade Schoenfeld, Daniel Manuel Torres.

TICKETING

General Admission: $20

Wagner College Faculty/Staff/Students: Free

At this time, we can only accept cash payments; all proceeds go directly to WCO productions. You can pay at the door or visit the Wagner College Theatre box office during operating hours to purchase your tickets in advance.

About Wagner College Opera

Wagner College Opera is committed to teaching the fundamentals of musicianship, diction, stagecraft, and vocal performance through the masterpieces and hidden gems of the operatic repertoire.

Now in its fifth year under the direction of Vincent Graña, Wagner College Opera is proud to nurture a class of 30 students producing full evenings of opera, including full-length shows, scenes concerts, cabarets, intimate soirées and more.

