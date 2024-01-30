Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met

Watch as During intermission of the Live in HD transmission of Bizet’s Carmen, host Matthew Polenzani speaks with mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina about her experience singing the title role.

Young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina stars in the complex and volatile title role. Akhmetshina made headlines in 2018 as the youngest artist ever to sing the title role at London's Royal Opera House at just 21 years old and now makes Met history as the youngest lead in a new production of Carmen, at the age of 27. J

Joining her in the powerhouse quartet of stars are tenor Piotr Beczała as Carmen's troubled lover Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet's heart-pounding score.

The creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met company debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer rocafilm/Roland Horvarth, and choreographer Ann Yee.



