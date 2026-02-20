Vergennes Opera House To Present Final Off Stage Show At Rockers Pizzeria

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House will present the final installment of its OFF Stage series on Saturday, February 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rockers Pizzeria on Main Street in Vergennes. The event is free and open to the public.

Guitarist and singer Josh Clevenstine will headline the evening. A self-described “truck-driving Adirondack folk musician,” Clevenstine is known for interpreting traditional songs through his own contemporary lens. His guitar style, influenced by classic country artists including Johnny Cash, accompanies original material rooted in personal experience.

“Josh will help to cap off the OFF Stage series with a satisfying evening of music that everyone can enjoy,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House.

The OFF Stage series was created to maintain programming while the Opera House undergoes renovations as part of its All Access Project. Since October, performances have taken place at venues across the city, including Rockers Pizzeria, Lu-Lu Ice Cream, 10 Green Street, Vergennes Congregational Church, Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church, Bixby Library, and Vergennes Grand Senior Living.

The All Access Project, which broke ground in May 2025, includes construction of a new elevator tower, courtyard access, level access to city offices, and improved access to stage and dressing room areas. The first ON Stage performance in the renovated theater is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026. Decorative courtyard work is expected to be completed in late May and June.

For information about the remainder of the 2025–2026 season, visit VergennesOperaHouse.org or contact the Opera House at info@vergennesoperahouse.org or 802.877.6737.

The Vergennes Opera House is operated entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds reinvested into the 127-year-old historic theater.