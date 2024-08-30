Vergennes Opera House Gets $2000 Gift for Marquee Restoration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House (VOH) were the happy recipients of a $2K award from Gaines Insurance Agency and Cooperative Insurance Cos. to go toward improvements and upkeep to the organization's marquee. Planned improvements include restoration and repairs as well as upgrades to the lighting.

"The VOH brings many visitors to the little city and the marquee provides terrific 'at a glance' information for people passing through," said Scott Gaines, Owner of Gaines Insurance Agency and a representative for the Co-operative Insurance Companies. “We’re a very committed business partner within our community. We wanted to help the non-profit, all-volunteer team at the Vergennes Opera House with improvements to the marquee, which has become a Main Street landmark in front of City Hall.”

Scott presented the check to representatives from the all-volunteer Vergennes Opera House board of directors during their August board meeting.

"Our marquee, which was created by artist Denis Sparling and restored several years ago by John Baker, is outside in the elements year-round and is vulnerable to wear and tear in certain areas," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "We are ever so grateful to the support from Gaines Insurance, especially while we are busy preparing for our next season and juggling the fundraising efforts for the All Access Project."

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that has restored and managed the city’s community space and theater since 1993. The non-profit group produces many events during their regular season, which typically begins in September and ends in May to draw people to the community during the quieter and colder months. The All Access Project represents the most recent major improvement to the facility, which will make it 100% accessible. The organization plans to break ground on the All Access Project in February 2025.

More information can be found at VergennesOperaHouse.org.

