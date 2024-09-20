Verdi's RIGOLETTO to Return to The Met This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reigning Verdi baritone Quinn Kelsey will reprise his devastating portrayal of the title court jester, and soprano Nadine Sierra, following her acclaimed performances as Juliette in Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette last season, sings the role of his daughter, Gilda, as they lead the first of two casts beginning September 30.



Also in the first cast, tenor Stephen Costello reprises his portrayal of the Duke of Mantua, and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges makes her Met role debut as Maddalena following her performances in John Adams’s El Niño last season. Basses Soloman Howard and Ante Jerkunica share the role of Sparafucile, and Maestro Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts Bartlett Sher’s Weimar-inspired production.



The second run of performances, starting January 6, features the Met debut of rising tenor Pene Pati as the Duke of Mantua. Pati sings alongside soprano Erin Morley, who reprises the role of Gilda; she also revisits Olympia, one of her signature roles, in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann this season.



Baritone Luca Salsi reprises the title role, and mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb makes her Met role debut as Maddalena, with Howard as Sparafucile. Baritone Michael Chioldi sings the title role on January 24, and Maurizio Benini conducts.



The creative team includes set designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Donald Holder.



Rigoletto has been performed 926 times at the Met since its company premiere on November 16, 1883. Sher’s production premiered on December 31, 2021.



Fridays Under 40

The Met’s Fridays Under 40 series continues on January 24 with a party ahead of the evening performance of Rigoletto. Available exclusively for operagoers 40 and under, the event features complimentary wine, themed activities, and more. All Friday performances at the Met are available to Fridays Under 40 audiences at special discounted rates.



Rigoletto Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The September 30, October 23, November 1, and January 11 performances of Rigoletto will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app. Audio from the September 30, October 23, and November 1 performances will also be streamed live on the Met’s website, metopera.org. Audio from the January 11 performance will also be rebroadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.



