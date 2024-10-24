Verdi's IL TROVATORE Returns To The Metropolitan Opera On October 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Verdi's Il Trovatore returns to the Met on October 26 with a slate of Met role debuts. Sopranos Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Angela Meade share the role of Leonora, with Willis-Sørensen making her Met role debut. Tenor Michael Fabiano makes his role debut as Manrico.

Mezzo-sopranos Jamie Barton and Olesya Petrova also make their Met role debuts trading off as Azucena. Baritone Igor Golovatenko makes his Met role debut as Count di Luna following his performance as Don Carlo di Vargas in Verdi's La Forza del Destino last season. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green makes his Met role debut as the soldier Ferrando; last season, he starred as Charles in Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones and Escamillo in the spring run of Bizet's Carmen. Tenor Gwyn Hughes Jones appears as Manrico in the final two performances of the run, reprising a role he last sang at the Met in 2012.

David McVicar's Goya-inspired staging places the action during the Peninsular War (1808–14), when Spain and its allies were fighting the forces of Napoleon. Maestro Daniele Callegari conducts.

The creative cast also includes set designer Charles Edwards, Costume Designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, and choreographer Leah Hausman.

Fridays Under 40

The Met's Fridays Under 40 series continues on November 22 with a party ahead of the evening performance of Il Trovatore. Available exclusively for operagoers 40 and under, the event features complimentary wine, themed activities, and more. All Friday performances at the Met are available to Fridays Under 40 audiences at special discounted rates. For further details, please click here.

Il Trovatore Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The October 29, November 22, and December 3 performances of Il Trovatore will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app and streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org. Audio from the October 29 performance will also be rebroadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on May 3.

Toll Rush Tickets

The Met Opera app is now available for download on mobile devices, offering users a new way to purchase Toll Rush Tickets via an automated lottery. Lotteries open two weeks prior to a performance, and winners are notified the day before the performance. Learn more about the Met Opera app here.

For prices and ticket information, please call 212.362.6000 or visit metopera.org.

Special rates for groups of ten or more are available by calling 212.341.5410 or visiting metopera.org/groups.

