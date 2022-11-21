Vancouver Opera Prepares For Giving Tuesday To Expand Education Program And Announces New Board Members

Vancouver Opera is participating in Giving Tuesday on November 29, 2022. This special day harnesses the power of social media to raise funds for important causes across the spectrum; this year, Vancouver Opera will use funds raised to support its education programs.

Vancouver Opera believes that music and music education are essential to a thriving society. The support received through the #VOGivingTuesday campaign will provide students across British Columbia free and low-cost access to opera and provide students with an opportunity to explore the benefits of music making.

"In addition to our season at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre our organization has been committed to sharing arts education to schools across British Columbia," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera, General Director. "Through the #VOGivingTuesday campaign, our Vancouver Opera in Schools Program will bring music into communities where students can learn and listen to opera."

Vancouver Opera Education also supports other programs including the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program. Donations through #VOGivingTuesday will be able to support the following educational initiatives.

· $25 will support one student to attend a dress rehearsal, an opportunity for students to be inspired by witnessing a full opera production during the working rehearsal before opening night along with study guides

· $50 will support one hour of a Vancouver Opera In Schools teaching artist's fee, enabling students to gain access to opera education from our experienced and distinguished faculty

· $100 will support an acclaimed opera singer for a classroom visit, inspiring children to pursue their dreams and realize their potential regardless of their financial backgrounds

· $250 will support a masterclass for emerging opera singers in our Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program, allowing our young artists to benefit from the knowledge of world-renowned opera singers in a supportive and encouraging environment, improving their artistry and giving them the tools to thrive in their professional careers

· Donate an amount of your choice to support our education initiatives and allow students to broaden their creativity and thrive in society through opera

The work done by Vancouver Opera could not happen without the support of donors, sponsors and our volunteers including our Board of Directors.

"I would like to take a moment to thank our board members currently and formerly who have provided incredible guidance and support to Vancouver Opera," said Wright.

Vancouver Opera welcomes Shaun Dolman and Joshua Hutchinson to the Board of Directors. Continuing Board of Directors include Susan Van der Flier (Chair), Richard Rees (Vice-Chair), Roger L. Flowerdew (Treasurer), Krista Johnson (Secretary), Mass Abedi, Human Alghabi, Catherine Dangerfield, Kirk LaPointe, Pierre Lebel, Maria Leone, Jennifer MacIntosh, Jennifer Muench, Jan Sampson, Stanis Smith, Carol Tsuyuki, Alexi White, Andrea Wood and Nancy Wu (President Vancouver Opera Guild).

Shaun Dolman is a lawyer by profession and works for the Provincial Ministry of Attorney General. Her area of practice is Indigenous Law. Prior to her law career Shaun obtained a degree in education specializing in French. Shaun is passionate about opera and believes strongly in music education. Shaun has passed on her love of music to her three children. Her eldest son is a classical pianist, her other son plays violin in the San Francisco Civic Orchestra and her daughter plays violin. Shaun believes in giving back to the community. Shaun's family organizes the annual "Rory's Ride" a fun bike race to raise funds for the Nancy Chan Palliative Care Centre.

Josh Hutchinson is an Associate with Blakes, Canada's top business law firm in the Vancouver office. He practices corporate and commercial litigation and has appeared as lead counsel at all levels of court in British Columbia and at the Federal Court. Josh has experience in the defense of class actions, including matters with product liability, consumer protection, competition/antitrust, privacy, and regulatory compliance issues.

For information about the 2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.